Jennifer Lopez launches ready-to-drink cocktail brand, The House of Delola

Jennifer Lopez‘s brand includes perfume, beauty products, footwear and more … and now she’s branching out into booze.

She’s launching a brand of ready-to-drink cocktails called The House of Delola, after one of her nicknames, Lola. The brand offers gluten-free, lower calorie drinks that come in embossed glass bottles. The first product line, Delola Spritz, includes Bella Berry Spritz, Paloma Rosa Spritz and L’Orange Spritz, which are based around vodka, tequila and amaro, respectively. They all have 110 calories or less per serving.

Starting this month, the drinks will be available in grocery and liquor stores, as well as in restaurants and bars throughout the U.S. Visit DelolaLife.com for more details.

In a statement, JLo says she created the brand because she couldn’t find a cocktail that was right for her, so she decided to make one.

“My goals were better ingredients, better taste, fewer calories than traditional cocktails, and one simple pour. Something easy, fun, fresh and delicious,” she says. “I started this journey two years ago and I’m so excited to finally share Delola with the world.”

JLo tells People the design that’s embossed on the bottle includes two lions to represent her and husband Ben Affleck, because they’re both Leos. She shot the campaign for the product in Italy and says, “It evokes this aspirational kind of glamorous lifestyle, but also something very peaceful and relaxing and earthy to it as well.”

“It has this combination, which I think is very me, where it’s kind of down to earth … but also super glam,” she adds. “Jenny from the block meets the Italian coast.”

