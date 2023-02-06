Jennifer Lopez lists swanky Bel Air mansion for $42 million

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez appears to be moving out of her luxurious mansion in Bel Air, because it just hit the market for $42 million.

Dirt reports J.Lo initially purchased the place for about $28 million in 2016 from actress ﻿Sela Ward﻿. The outlet has the details on the singer’s lavish digs, which boast nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across its nearly 13,000 square feet of living space.

The home, which was constructed in 1940, is situated on an 8-acre lot. Some of the prime perks include a 100-seat amphitheater, infinity pool, private lake with a beach, guest cottage, putting green, spa and gym.

There are at least two wet bars in the mansion, plenty of fireplaces, a game room, another movie theater, dressing rooms and more.

Reports suggested that Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck originally planned on renovating the plush mansion after their wedding, but they’re now living out of a rental in Beverly Hills because they’re apparently hunting for a different home.

The couple is also parting ways with their estate in Georgia, which offers 87 acres, for a cool $8.9 million.

Other properties in their portfolio include a mansion in the Hamptons and a cottage in Encino, California, as well as a penthouse in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.