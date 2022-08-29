Jennifer Lopez says leaked wedding video was “taken without permission”

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez is speaking up about her recently leaked wedding footage.

After footage from the Marry Me star performing for her husband Ben Affleck at their Georgia wedding went public, she took to Instagram to express her disappointment.

Commenting on an Instagram fan page that shared the footage, Lopez said, “This was taken without permission. Period.”

“And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” she continued. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding.”

“That is our choice to share,” the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer wrote, before adding that any moments that she chooses to share will be published to her website OnTheJLO.

“This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys,” Lopez concluded.

The fan page has since deleted the leaked footage leaving only a screenshot of the comment.

Last month, J-Lo and Ben — who were first engaged in 2002, but called off the wedding — ran off to Las Vegas and got hitched at the Little White Wedding chapel. Last Saturday, the couple tied the knot again at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia in front of friends and family.

