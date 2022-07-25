Jennifer Lopez Turns 53, Launches Jlo Body

Gary Hershorn-Pool/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez had two things to celebrate on Sunday — her birthday and the launch of JLo Body.

The singer, who turned 53 on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a nude photo of herself along with a video in promotion of her latest endeavor.

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body,” she captioned the sultry clip. “It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!”

“Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm,” she added before directing consumers to JLoBeauty.com, where the product retails for $65.

JLo Body is the latest addition to Lopez’s beauty empire, JLo Beauty, which debuted in 2021.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.