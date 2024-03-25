Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

“Jeopardy!” Airs 9000th Episode With Same Announcer

March 25, 2024 12:27PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jeopardy! hit a huge milestone airing its 9,000th episode, making it the longest-running game show on American television. That voice you hear announcing every single show? That’s Johnny Gilbert and he’s never missed an episode!

 

For some perspective, the longest-running scripted series in American television history is The Simpsons with 762 episodes!

Popular Posts

1

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more
2

Could Selena Gomez be considering selling Rare Beauty?
3

*NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick celebrate ‘No Strings Attached’ anniversary
4

Report: ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will be a jukebox musical with 15 “very well-known songs”
5

Tyla is “super-proud of the “new, fresh vibe” of her self-titled debut album