Jerry Stiller, Seinfeld Star And Father Of Ben Stiller, Has Died
Condolences to Ben Stiller, who had to break the news Monday morning that his father Jerry died at the age of 92. “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” tweeted the actor. With a career going back to the 1950s, audiences today know Jerry Stiller as the cranky TV dad of Seinfeld’s George Costanza, who coined such phrases as “Serenity now!” He then created a similar character on King of Queens. Stiller earned an Emmy nomination for his role as Frank Costanza in 1997.