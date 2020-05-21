      Breaking News
Thursday Update: State Provides Updates on Sports Training and Wedding Season

Jerzee’s Sports Grille Takes Extra Measures to Ensure Safe Reopening

May 21, 2020 @ 1:48pm

NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s another big day for many business owners in Ohio. After being allowed to reopen for outdoor dining on Friday, bars and restaurants in the Buckeye State are able to offer indoor dining as of this morning.

While for some, the transition to indoor dining presents a new challenge, at least one area restaurant waited until today to reopen and offer both options, to make sure it was done the correct way.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use