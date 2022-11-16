Jessica Biel recalls “very intimate” vow renewal with Justin Timberlake

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal, which the actress reveals the two almost didn’t go through with.

Biel guested on ﻿Today﻿ and described her “intimate” vow renewal with the “Mirrors” singer. “It was very intimate. It was very small, a couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together,” she revealed.

As for what nearly derailed the ceremony, Biel said, “We almost canceled it. We thought, ‘Oh, this is silly, are we going to feel goofy doing this?’”

In the end, the actress is glad that is how she and Justin celebrated their marriage milestone. “It was so moving,” she recalled. “I felt like, ‘Wow… We’re going to keep doing this. Look at us!’” Biel noted that while a vow renewal sounds serious, “It was not [a big deal].”

Biel also described what her marriage is like to the hitmaker; she said it is a “combination of incredibly safe and… Just deep understanding of another person.” The actress added it also provides “the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals.”

“You have to keep working hard to make it fresh,” she concluded. “Justin always says… ‘We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.’ That’s always what he says. And he’s right.”

Justin and Jessica wed in 2012 after sparking romance rumors in 2007. They share two sons, Silas and Phineas, who are respectively 7 and 2 years old.

