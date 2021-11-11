      Weather Alert

Jessica Simpson returns to music with cover of a song she says “saved a broken piece of me”

Nov 11, 2021 @ 5:00pm

We all know Jessica Simpson, celebrity businesswoman, who founded a billion-dollar brand.  But now, let’s get reacquainted with Jessica Simpson, singer, who’s been missing in action for 11 years.

The 41-year-old singer-turned reality star-turned actress-turned fashion mogul-turned author released a cover version on Thursday of a song called “Particles,” originally recorded by the British band Nothing But Thieves.  The video shows Jessica performing the song while sitting along in a room decorated with stained glass and candles. 

“The whole idea of music heals is an honest truth to me,” Jessica wrote on Instagram. “This song saved a broken piece of me.”

“Particles” was inspired by Nothing But Thieves frontman Conor Mason‘s addition to sleeping pills. Among its lyrics: “Flirting with an addiction I can’t shake off/My mouth is dry, I self medicate,” and “I get self-destructive/and it’s driving you away.”

Jessica has been open about her own addiction to pills and alcohol. Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself from 2017, which she said captured the moment in which she made the decision to get sober. 

The mother of three’s last release was a 2010 holiday album called Happy Christmas. Prior to that, she’d released a country album in 2008. Jessica’s last pop album was 2006’s A Public Affair.

