Jessie J explains why it's “not cool” to ask women if they're pregnant

Apr 1, 2022 @ 3:30pm

﻿Jessie J has ﻿issued a strong message to those who are guilty of asking women if they’re pregnant because their tummies aren’t flat: “Just stop.”

The “Domino” singer, who recently spoke out about suffering a miscarriage, explained that those comments aren’t just unwanted, they are out of line.

“Stop commenting on people’s weight…Just stop,” she said in a series of now-expired Instagram story posts. “Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure or you look skinny. Just anything. Just stop. I see it so much on socials and I know it happens in real life.”

Jessie explained that she’s been on the receiving end of the uncomfortable commentary, explaining she gained 10 pounds “over the past 6 months” and feels “great.” She noted, “I don’t care as long as I feel good and I’m healthy.” Despite how she feels, she insisted that her weight gain isn’t an open invitation for unnecessary commentary.

“Someone literally just asked me if I was pregnant, ‘You look pregnant,’” she recalled. “And they also knew of what I went through last year and told me their thoughts on that and how I should’ve handled it. So strange and so damn bold, I would never.”

Jessie pleaded with her followers to never ask such an invasive question, explaining that it’s “not cool to just say or comment on anyone’s body. Unless they [or] I tell you or ask your opinion, it’s not one that’s needed or helpful.”

She added, “Wild that some people don’t know that.”

