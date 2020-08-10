      Weather Alert

Jeweler Creates $1.5 Million Diamond-Encrusted Facemask

Aug 10, 2020 @ 11:07am

Looking to ride out the pandemic in style?  A jewelry company is working on the world’s most expensive facemask. The mask is made from 18-karat white gold and encrusted with 3,600 black diamonds – along with a top-of-the-line N99 filter.  The price tag?  A cool $1.5 million. Of course, it’s not the most practical facemask in the work, weighing more than half a pound.  Designer Isaac Levy says he already has a buyer lined up – a Chinese businessman who lives in the U.S.

