      Weather Alert

JIF Peanut Butter Looks To End The GIF Pronunciation Debate

Feb 27, 2020 @ 8:11am
JIF is taking a stand and trying to take their brand name back!
TAGS
Butter chris GIF Graphics Interchange Format images Jif Loop Peanut pictures Pronounced Pronunciation video
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends! Warrick is a Good Boy With a Happy Tail! Adopt Him!
Terms Of Use