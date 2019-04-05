Jim Carrey Not Interested in Replaying Iconic Roles
By Sarah
|
Apr 5, 2019 @ 9:46 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Jim Carrey attends a photocall for "Dumb and Dumber To" on November 20, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

The classic Jim Carrey films Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber are celebrating their 25th anniversary, but don’t look for Jim Carrey to reboot the characters from the film.
“Ohh, I’m bringing nothing back,” Carrey said. “No, no, no, I’m moving forward.”
That forward motion includes the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film that hits theaters on November 8. He’ll be playing Dr. Ivo Robotnik.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

People Selling Avengers: Endgame Tickets on eBay for HOW MUCH?! 13-Year Old Buys Car for Single Mother Target’s Coming Out With A Sensory Friendly Kids’ Furniture Line New Brew Combines Your Love of Iced Coffee and Beer YouTube Will Live Stream Some Coachella Performances Target Raises Its Minimum Wage To $13
Comments