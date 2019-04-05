Jim Carrey Not Interested in Replaying Iconic Roles

The classic Jim Carrey films Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber are celebrating their 25th anniversary, but don’t look for Jim Carrey to reboot the characters from the film.

“Ohh, I’m bringing nothing back,” Carrey said. “No, no, no, I’m moving forward.”

That forward motion includes the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film that hits theaters on November 8. He’ll be playing Dr. Ivo Robotnik.