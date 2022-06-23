      Weather Alert

Jim Tressel Announces His Retirement

Jun 23, 2022 @ 8:05am

Jim Tressel will retire effective February 1, 2023.  He will speak to the media Thursday morning at 10:45am.  Here’s the letter he penned:

 

Image

 

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement regarding the announced retirement of Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel in 2023:

“Jim Tressel is often referred to as a champion, and he has embodied that term in his leadership as President of Youngstown State University. Not only has he championed the cause of YSU, but he has been a champion for the Mahoning Valley, a champion for investing in Ohio’s workforce and furthering economic development through university partnerships, and a champion for higher education across Ohio. Youngstown State has always been an important asset to the Mahoning Valley, and President’s Tressel’s work during his tenure has only solidified its importance. President Tressel will be deeply missed at YSU. Fran and I extend our best wishes to Jim and Ellen and their family, as well as thanks for a job well done.”

-30-
Popular Posts
Amber Heard Says She Still Has Love For Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Trial Juror Speaks Out About Evidence Not Supporting Amber Heard’s Testimony
Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Debuts In September
Britney Spears Deletes Instagram
Connect With Us Listen To Us On