Jimmy Fallon Mocks NRA Lawsuit By Sending His ‘Thoughts And Prayers’
The announcement that New York state’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association was met with mocking from the group’s detractors. During Thursday’s airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late-night host echoed the standard statement following mass shootings. “Wow, the NRA as we know it could be gone. Aww. Thoughts and prayers,” joked Fallon during his monologue. The refrain appeared all over Twitter, with several other high-profile gun control activists applauding the suit.