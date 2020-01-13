Jimmy Johnson Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson will be joining Bill Cowher and 13 others in the special 2020 Centenial class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker was brought in studio to deliver the news to Johnson during the pregame broadcast on FOX for the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Greenbay Packers.
15 members were chosen for the special centenial class by the Hall of Fame’s Blue Ribbon Commitee. The entire class will be announced on Wednesday, January 15 a 7 AM on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”
Johnson served as head coach for the Cowboys for five seasons (1989-1993) along with coaching four seasons in Miami (1996-1999). His overall resume includes back to back Super Bowl victories (XVII & XVIII) and an overall record of 89-68.