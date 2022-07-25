Jj Watt Helps Fan Selling Her Merch Pay for Grandfather’s Funeral

A sports fan who tried to sell some of her JJ Watt merch to help pay for her grandfather’s funeral ended up hearing from the Arizona Cardinals defensive end himself.

Jennifer Simpson’s Wednesday tweet noted that she hoped to sell a Watt-branded jersey from when he played for the Houston Texans for around $30, as well as “@JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes” in size 9 for $60 or so.

Some 20 minutes later, she received a surprise retweet.

Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss. https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022

This isn’t Watt’s first gesture of generosity: He’s done philanthropy work in both the Cardinals’ home state, as well as in Texas, including helping to raise more than $37 million for Houston residents after Hurricane Harvey.

Simpson, who lists in her Twitter bio that she’s a Texans and Astros fan, may be a Cardinals fan now, too. “I freaking love you man,” she replied to Watts’ tweet. “It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death.”