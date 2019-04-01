JK Rowling Now Saying Harry Potter Is Bi-Sexual

It’s been confirmed that in a new spinoff book by J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter is bisexual.

In the three-book series that will take place 19 years after The Deathly Hallows, Harry will come out as bisexual and will have an affair with Ron Weasley.

The first book in the series will be titled, “Harry Potter and the Enchanted Tryst,” and is due for publication on February 30, 2021.

When a spokesperson was asked why Rowling never touched on Harry’s sexuality he said, “At the time there was a lot of resistance to the idea of an openly queer character in a mainstream children’s book. But times have changed, and JK Rowling is keen to reflect that in her work.”

What are your thoughts on JK Rowling revealing Harry Potter is bisexual?