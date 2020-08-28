JK Rowling Returns Human Rights Award
JK Rowling is not accepting criticism over the tweets she sent earlier this summer that were seen as “transphobic.”
The Harry Potter author just returned a prestigious award she received back in December after Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights president Kerry Kennedy posted some unflattering remarks on the organization’s website.
In response on her own website, Rowling said she felt it necessary “to follow the dictates of my own conscience,” and give back the Ripple of Hope Award.
Following her “People who menstruate” comment, the stars of the Potter films and several fan-run websites distanced themselves from Rowling.
Have you ever turned down or given back a gift? What were the circumstances?