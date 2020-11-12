Joaquin Phoenix And Alex Baldwin Pledge To Have A Turkey-Free Thanksgiving
Various celebrities, including Alicia Silverstone, Joaquin Phoenix, Alex Baldwin, and more, are vowing to go turkey-free for Thanksgiving.
They are teaming up with Farm Sanctuary, America’s first farm animal sanctuary and advocacy organization, for their Turkey-Free Pledge for a Compassionate Thanksgiving.
Anyone can sign the pledge on Farm Sanctuary’s website. Alicia Silverstone and her son also made a video giving ideas on what to replace turkey with for the holiday. What is your favorite dish for Thanksgiving?