JobsOhio Funding ELITE Support for Stark Minority-Owned Businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A relationship between JobsOhio and a London Stock Exchange Group’s business support and development program pays “dividends” for 13 members of the Stark County Minority Business Association.
With the U.S.-version of the “ELITE” program now headquartered in Cleveland, the businesses will be receiving quality business consultation for the next year.
JobsOhio says it’s about accelerating Ohio’s economic recovery.
Here are the 13 companies:
The ABCD, Inc.
Community Restoration Centers Consumer Services
Environmental Flooring Group LLC Construction
Freeman Residential Services Healthcare Services
Greater Stark County Urban League LLC Consumer Services
House of G.R.A.C.E. Residential Services LLC Healthcare Services
Integrity Accounting Financial Services
Invictus Capital Management Financial Services
Me and the Bees Consumer Goods
Peterson NBC LLC Consumer Goods
Quality Care Construction Consumer Services/Construction
Quality of Life Health Care Services LLC Healthcare Services
Vital, Inc