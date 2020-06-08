Joe Exotic Says “I’ll Be Dead in 2–3 Months” In Reported Letter From Prison
Joe Exotic penned a letter obtained by TMZ that describes his current state and his plea for release. The “Tiger King” star says his “soul is dead” and is tormented by news of his husband, Dillon Passage, going about his life and not responding to Joe’s calls and messages.
Joe is asking the president to grant him release now that the Coronavirus has begun to decline, he even asks that Cardi B or Kim Kardashian step in to help him. “I’ll be dead in 2-3 months,” writes Joe Exotic. Joe’s arch-enemy, Carole Baskin was just granted ownership of his Oklahoma Tiger retreat. Do you think Joe Exotic should be released from jail?