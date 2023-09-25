Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to keep kids in New York for now

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s two children will stay in New York for the time being, according to court documents obtained by Good Morning America Monday.

After Sophie petitioned the court asking for the “immediate return” of their daughters to England last week, Sophie and Joe have temporarily agreed to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

In Sophie’s court filing Thursday, she accused Joe of “wrongful retention” of the children — 3-year-old Willa and their 14-month-old identified only as D. — starting on or about September 20. The British actress claimed in the filing that Joe refused to allow their children to travel to England with her and would not hand over their passports.

Joe refuted the claims in a statement from his spokesperson, saying a Florida court order issued after the divorce proceedings were filed restricts both parents from relocating the children.

Joe filed for divorce earlier this month after four years of marriage.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.