Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Agree To Keep Their Kids In NYC

After Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit trying to force Joe Jonas to give her the kids’ passports so she could take them to England, now they’ve agreed to keep the kids in New York City.

It’s a step in the right direction has her filing essentially accused him of abducting the kids by withholding the passports. According to a new court filing on Monday, the kids will stay in NYC at least for the time being. They are both to attend a pre-trial conference next week.