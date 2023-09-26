Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Agree To Keep Their Kids In NYC

September 26, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

After Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit trying to force Joe Jonas to give her the kids’ passports so she could take them to England, now they’ve agreed to keep the kids in New York City.

It’s a step in the right direction has her filing essentially accused him of abducting the kids by withholding the passports. According to a new court filing on Monday, the kids will stay in NYC at least for the time being. They are both to attend a pre-trial conference next week.

Popular Posts

1

Joe Jonas responds to Sophie Turner’s filing: “disparaging” statements about her were made without his consent
2

Music notes: Taylor Swift, SUGA and more
3

Dixie D’Amelio says her new music is “all over the place,” hopes to release an EP “soon”
4

Taylor Swift spotted sitting with Travis Kelce’s mom at Chiefs game
5

Mix 94-1's Halloween Hookups - Win tickets to Nickajack Farms