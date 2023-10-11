Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Reach An Agreement On “All Issues”

October 11, 2023 10:59AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Looks like the runway is clear for finalizing the divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as they have reached an “amicable resolution on all issues between them.” New court documents outline a temporary custody agreement for daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months of which they said in a statement: “the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Turner had accused Jonas of “wrongful retention” of their daughters when she wanted to move them to England. The new agreement in through January. It’s still unclear why the couple is divorcing after 4 years, though Jonas was the first one to file in court. She’s been staying at Taylor Swift’s apartment in NYC while they work it out.

Popular Posts

1

Listen to win $2000 in fudge rounds. Seriously.
2

Mix 94-1 announces "Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone"
3

Listen for the official announcement - Wednesday at 5pm
4

Travis Kelce’s mom talks media attention from rumored Taylor Swift romance: “An alternate universe”
5

Pink rocks with Alanis Morissette & Pat Benatar at Los Angeles show