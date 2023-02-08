Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Joe Jonas Designed a Fan’s Next Tattoo On Stage

February 8, 2023 10:44AM EST
Demi Mathews has been a Jonas Brothers fan for a long time, so she wanted to take advantage of scoring front row tickets to their show.

She made a poster with a space asking Joe Jonas to design her next tattoo…so he did! He drew a cloud and lighting bolt, which is a nod to a lyric from their song “Strangers”.  Nick jokes “I would not get that tattoo…”, while Joe urged her to have the tattoo artist make it look pretty.

She promised she get it done “on Thursday”!

