Joe Jonas: “I’m not trying to come for anyone” on new solo album

If you think Joe Jonas‘ upcoming solo album will be full of angry songs aimed at his ex-wife, think again. Joe says that’s not the vibe of the album at all.

Speaking to Billboard about the new album, Music for People Who Believe In Love, Joe says, “I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast.” Joe and his ex-wife, Sophie Turner, who share two daughters, divorced very publicly in 2023.

“I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for. I’ve got two beautiful kids,” he adds. “I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here.”

Joe says he decided to make the album because he needed an “outlet” during what he calls “such a crazy time in my life.” He explains, “I was going through a lot of life changes, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be.”

“At the core of it,” he says, “if this body of work helps people through what they’re going through, that’s all I can really wish for.”

Joe also acknowledges that Music for People Who Believe In Love isn’t his first solo album, but he feels as though it is. Of his actual debut solo album — 2011’s Fastlife — he says, “I have so much love for those songs — they actually aged pretty well! But it feels like a different person.”

Joe’s album is out on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.