Joe Jonas Officiate Wedding On Stage For Their Band Percussionist

October 31, 2023 11:26AM EDT
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

The crowd at the Jonas Brothers show Sunday in Anaheim got to witness a cool moment…a wedding on stage!  The guys paused to share the story of how their percussionist, Molly Lopresti, almost didn’t tour with them because she was planning on getting married.  Joe told the story saying, ‘Let’s figure this out, we gotta help them out in some way. If only we knew an ordained minister on this tour,’” Joe teased, implying he got ordained. “Oh wait, [we do].”

 

@recessionobsession Joe Jonas officiates a wedding for Molly and Nick at the Jonas Brothers Concert in Anaheim #jonasbrothers #joejonas #wedding #hondacenter #whenyoulookmeintheeyes #firstdance #wedding ♬ original sound – Bee | Money Saving Tips 💰

Joe then called the groom, Nick Schirm, to join his fiancée on stage, and the couple exchanged vows and rings. The brothers then serenaded them for their first dance with “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”

 

