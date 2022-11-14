Joe Jonas says wife Sophie Turner is “the best acting coach ever”

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Joe Jonas stars in the upcoming Korean War drama Devotion and credits his wife, Sophie Turner, for helping him prepare for such a serious acting role.

Joe told ﻿Mr Porter preparing for ﻿Devotion﻿ wasn’t easy because it was a completely different animal than his prior acting gigs. He starred on the Disney Channel show Jonas and the Camp Rock movies.

“The style is obviously different,” he began. “Disney is slapstick and loud — the more Blippi you can be the better. I had to unlearn that. Everything is 10 steps back, even every facial reaction.”

He turned to his wife — “the best acting coach ever” — to help him prepare for the role.

Joe said Sophie would run lines with him while Devotion was in production.

The ﻿Jonas Brothers member ﻿also revealed he took inspiration from Oscar-winning actor ﻿Matthew McConaughey. “He’s a dragon slayer,” Joe﻿ said. “[McConaughey would] share stories about the extremes he would go to to feel what his characters feel, standing barefoot on the ledge of a 20-story building, his feet bleeding. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to go to his level, but for me, it meant I had to step up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe revealed the meaning behind his collab “Not Alone” with Khalid, which he composed for the movie. “I wanted it to be a male duet, partially because this movie tells the story of these two guys that have this deeply emotional bond … I wanted to match that in some version,” he said.

Joe stars as aviator Marty “Skip” Goode in the film, which flies into theaters on November 23.

