Joe Jonas teases original song “Not Alone” from upcoming movie ‘Devotion’

Joe Jonas stars as a Navy pilot during the Korean War in the upcoming drama Devotion. Ahead of the movie’s November release, he teased the film’s original song “Not Alone.”

Joe revealed on Instagram that the song will play during the movie’s end credits and also shared a video containing footage of the upcoming war drama.

“Not Alone” is performed by Joe and Khalid. It was co-written by Harv and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. It should be noted that the last time Tedder composed an original song for a movie about military pilots, it went on to become a major success.

We’re talking about “I Ain’t Worried” from Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun: Maverick.

While the aforementioned track is lighthearted and upbeat, “Not Alone” adopts a more inspiring and dramatic tone.

“You are not alone/ I’ll watch over you/ Won’t let you go/ You got to know, you’re not alone,” Joe and Khalid croon over a chorus of strings and invigorating snares.

Devotion flies exclusively into theaters on November 23. It tells the true story of Officer Jesse Brown, the first African American aviator to finish the Navy’s flight training program. Joe stars as aviator Marty “Skip” Goode.

