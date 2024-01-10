Joey Fatone and AJ McLean Are Going On Tour Together

Ok…so it’s a start!! It’s not a full-blown NSYNC and BSB tour, but a taste of it! NSYNC‘s Joey Fatone and the Backstreet Boys‘ AJ McLean are heading out together in March as part of the “A Legendary Night Tour,” where they’re set to perform the biggest hits from each of their iconic bands.

They have been friends for a long time and teamed up for an event last September in Tampa, Fla., called “Joey Fatone & Friends’ Welcome to Tampa 90s Party.” The pair will trek across the East Coast, making multiple stops in New Jersey, Connecticut, Boston and Florida (but nowhere near us in Kentucky). The official pre-sale, including VIP packages, goes live Jan. 10. The public sale will begin on Friday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. PT.