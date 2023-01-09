Joey Fatone crashes drag brunch and performs “Bye Bye Bye”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

NSYNC‘s Joey Fatone gave some lucky fans a big treat at a drag brunch: he crashed the gathering to perform one of his band’s biggest hits.

Drag queens Tiffany Fantasia and Elishaly D’Witshes brunched with fans at the Palace in Miami, Florida. The venue shared video of the two performing the early 2000’s hit with the beloved boy bander.

And while they lip-synced to the song, Joey was on hand to sing his part. He even broke out some of his old dance moves for the performance, with the drag queens catching on and assisting with the iconic choreography.

The crowd went wild, with fans screaming and singing along with the music.

“WHAT A WEEKEND ITS BEEN ALREADY!!” the venue captioned the video, adding, “You never know who’s going to attend our shows!”

The Palace is a famous drag bar and holds brunches every Friday through Monday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.