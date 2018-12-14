John Cena as Captain America? ‘I’ll Totally Do It’

Even as he wrestles less and less, John Cena is a larger than life figure for WWE. Now, he says he is open to becoming a larger than life figure on the big screen.

With Chris Evans hanging it up as Captain America after the latest installment of the Avengers, Cena says he would be open to becoming the next version of Captain America.

After posting an image of Captain America’s shield on his Instagram page, Cena was asked by Ellen DeGeneres about whether he wants the role. “If it’s out there, if the Captain America people are listening and you’re out there watching right now, I’ll totally do it. I totally will.”

Would Cena be able to live up to the bar that has been set by Evans performance in the role of Steve Rogers?