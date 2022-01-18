John Cena Doesn’t “Have A Passion” For Fatherhood Right Now

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, John Cena shared why he’s not planning on having kids anytime soon.
Drew Barrymore got into the subject when she pointed out that Cena has granted more than 600 wishes for kids through Make-A-Wish, and said he would “kind of the world’s greatest father.”
But Cena knows he’s got a lot on his plate including being the “best” husband to wife Shay Shariatzadeh.
“I really enjoy my life … it is hard work. It is hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best husband I can be to my loving wife. It is hard to keep connections with those in my life I love and it is also hard to put in an honest day’s work,” he said.
“I think just because you might be good at something, for me, it is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to someone ‘you are pretty good with your hands, you would be a good carpenter.’ But if I want to be an actor, I’ll be an actor.”