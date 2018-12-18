John Legend Hosting the Oscars??

After getting rave reviews for their Christmas special, John Legend says that he and his wife Chrissy Teigen aren’t ruling out hosting the Oscars. “I feel like it’s a thankless job. Nobody really wins from hosting the Oscars,” Legend said. “It doesn’t really end up great for anybody…I’m not saying we’re ruling it out.” The Academy had pegged Kevin Hart for hosting duties but after past homophobic tweets resurfaced, Hart stepped down. A new host hasn’t been named yet. Would you like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as hosts for the Oscars? Should the Oscars get the fans involved in the process of finding a host?