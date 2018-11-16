John Legend Recruits Meghan Trainor And Others For Christmas Special

John Legend is ready for the holidays and a few more friends are going to join him and wife Chrissy for their Christmas special.

A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy will feature guests Stevie Wonder, Zach Galifianakis, Kenan Thompson along with some new additions. Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Meghan Trainor, Raphael Saadiq and Queer Eye’s Fab Five, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness will be featured on a very special video call with the couple’s daughter, Luna.

A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy airs November 28th on NBC after the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting, were Legend is also set to perform.