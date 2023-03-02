John Mayer brays like a donkey, sings about margaritas in new ‘﻿Impractical Jokers﻿’ episode

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

If you ever wanted to know what John Mayer‘s donkey impression sounds like, you’ll find out when Impractical Jokers airs Thursday night.

People obtained a teaser of the forthcoming episode, in which John teams up with prank trio James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

In Mayer’s episode, Q ropes in a woman named Sage to act as head of the fictitious company Donkey Dan’s Margarita Blenders. Meanwhile, the singer pretends to be a big fan of the company, so much so he’s written a jingle for it.

Sage is tasked with letting Mayer down gently, because the company seemingly can’t afford to pay him.

It doesn’t seem too challenging of a task because the first jingle Mayer offers is about fistfights and fender benders. He ends the song by braying like a donkey.

Sage shuts him down because of the jingle’s controversial nature, so Mayer switches gears and changes the lyrics to be about “long nights and mortgage lenders.” He then grows frustrated when Sage asks him to consider women in his song.

Find out who wins the battle of the wills when the complete episode airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on truTV and TBS.

