“John Wick” Is Only Called That Because Keanu Reeves Forgot The Real Title
The John Wick movies have been a popular ongoing tale. Did you know that the first movie wasn’t actually titled John Wick?
The movie was originally titled Scorn. The problem was that the film’s star Keanu Reeves never called it that in interviews.
Film writer Derek Kolstad told Comicbook, “The only reason it’s called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick. Marketing was like, ‘Dude, that’s four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it’s John Wick instead of Scorn.”
Kolstad continued saying, “The title change was for the best as John Wick — both the name of the movies and characters — is now an integral part of pop culture, especially when it comes to action movies.”
What movies need a different title?