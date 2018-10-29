Johnny Depp is Dropped from “Pirates” Franchise

All good things must eventually come to an end. For Johnny Depp and Captain Jack Sparrow, the run is over. Johnny has reportedly been given the heave-ho from the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” franchise, as Disney plans a reboot that will take the series in a new direction.

Johnny has played Captain Jack Sparrow for the past fifteen years, but in a recent interview with the “Daily Mail,” scriptwriter Stuart Beattie seemed to confirm his exit, saying, “I think he’s had a great run. Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now … I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy.”

It was also reported that Johnny was reportedly very difficult to work with on the set of the fifth “Pirates,” leaving crew and extras waiting for long periods of time and delaying the production. The film franchise racked up over $4.5 billion dollars making it the twelfth biggest franchise of all time.

