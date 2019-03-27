Johnny Depp Makes Accusations Against Amber

The drama between Johnny Depp and Amber heard is far from over. Depp has just sued Amber for defamation and accused her of being the abusive person in their relationship.

According to court papers, Depp claims that Amber shattered the bones in his middle finger and almost cut it off within the first month of their marriage.

Johnny’s complaint also says that Amber reversed the roles in a domestic violence incident from 2016.

Johnny is looking to get $50,000,000 in damages. Yes, that number is correct.