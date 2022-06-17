Johnny Depp Trial Juror Speaks Out About Evidence Not Supporting Amber Heard’s Testimony
An anonymous male juror is talking about the key factors that played a role in their decision in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial.
“The crying, the facial expressions that [Heard] had, the staring at the jury… all of us were very uncomfortable,” “her story didn’t add up.” “She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.’”
As for Depp, “He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions,” the juror said. “His emotional state was very stable throughout.”
The juror also said social media had no role in swaying the jury’s decision. “We followed the evidence,” he said. But despite ultimately leaning in Depp’s favor, the juror agreed the pair “were both abusive to each other,” saying: “I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”