Johnson & Johnson Says Coronavirus Vaccine’s Human Trials Moved Up to July
Johnson & Johnson is in a race to get the Coronavirus vaccine to the human trial phase by next month.
The previous prediction was human trials would start in September however strong new preclinical data and communication with regulators is proving that it’s safe to move forward.
Johnson & Johnson will test a little over 1,000 people from 18 to 55 and over 65, in the United States and Belgium. Johnson & Johnson’s government contract for the vaccine promises 1 billion doses through 2021.
Head doctor and trusted source on the Coronavirus, Dr. Fauci says he’s confident of the current success of the vaccine but is aware that success isn’t guaranteed.