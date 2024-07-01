JoJo Siwa’s debut EP, ‘Guilty Pleasure,’ coming July 12

Following the release of her single “Karma” earlier this year, JoJo Siwa has announced her debut EP.

“GET THE F*** READY,” she wrote on Instagram. “GUILTY PLEASURE (Song & Official Music Video) COMING IN 13 DAYS. Thats not it… There’s actually 5 SONGS COMING YOUR WAY IN 13 DAYS.”

The EP, also called Guilty Pleasure, is out July 12. She also included a clip of what is presumably the video for the single. The other songs on the EP are “Balance Baby,” “Yesterday’s Tomorrow’s Today,” “Choose UR Fighter” and “Karma.”

The former Dance Moms star is in the middle of an edgy rebrand, but she caused controversy back in April when she told Billboard that she wanted to “start a new genre of music” called “gay pop.”

She later clarified that she didn’t “invent” gay pop, telling TMZ, “I definitely am not the inventor of gay pop, for sure not. But I do want to be a piece in making it bigger than it already is. I want to bring more attention to it.”

But people aren’t forgiving her. In the comments section of the EP announcement, one fan snarked, “Cannot believe THE creator of gay pop missed the opportunity to have a pride month release.” Another wrote, “As a gay person we do not claim whatever this is.”

