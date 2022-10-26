‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ ﻿cinematographer says Lady Gaga’s “going to be a really cool fit” for the movie

ABC/Randy Holmes

﻿Lady Gaga﻿ is set to appear in the upcoming ﻿Joker﻿ sequel — titled Joker: Folie à Deux ﻿– and cinematographer Lawrence Sher had nothing but great things to say about the powerhouse singer.

Gaga is rumored to be starring as the nefarious Harley Quinn, opposite to Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker. While we know she will be in the forthcoming film, the exact role she’ll play has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen podcast, Sher teased what’s to come with the hotly anticipated sequel and — more importantly — how Gaga fits into the mix.

“She’s just going to be a really cool fit for this movie and will create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself,” the cinematographer explained. “I think the combination of the two will be exactly what we hope, which is exciting, and we’ll find magic every day on set.”

Sher added, “Hopefully, we’ll also have a bit of madness in there. So, we like when there is a bit of chaos. So we hope she brings the necessary chaos that Joaquin brought to the first one.”

Though Sher wasn’t willing to part with too much information concerning Gaga’s involvement with the film, he said he’s “super excited” to be working her, as he’s admired for years. “I’m a real believer in her as an artist… I really believe in her as an actor,” he said, adding he was a fan of her performance in House of Gucci.

He also said shooting is set to commence in about five to six weeks, noting they are in “the final steps of prep.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to laugh its way into theaters on October 4, 2024.

