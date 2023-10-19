Jon Bon Jovi to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year

MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, has named Jon Bon Jovi its Person of the Year for 2024.

That means Jon will be the guest of honor at the MusiCares annual gala, which will takes place February 2 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, two nights before the Grammy Awards. At the event, a star-studded lineup is expected to perform Jon’s songs.

On social media, Jon offered his thanks and shared a video that his “dear friend” Paul McCartney made, telling him he’d be receiving the honor.

Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, says in a statement that Jon’s “remarkable contributions to rock and roll have not only left an indelible mark on the music industry, but also in the hearts of countless fans around the world.”

She also noted he’s getting the award for his philanthropic work as well, adding, “His long-standing commitment to serving food-insecure and unhoused individuals inspires us all. We’re looking forward to celebrating him and the many ways he has made a difference in this world.”

“Humbled” by the honor, Jon notes in a statement, “Philanthropic work has been a cornerstone of my life and has always run in tandem to my music career and achievements. I know this for sure: helping one’s community is helping one’s self.”

The money raised by the gala goes toward MusiCares’ programs that help those in the music community with physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventive clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

Tickets to the event are available at personoftheyear.musicares.org.

