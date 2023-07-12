Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jonah Hill’s Ex Accuses Him Of Emotional Abuse

July 12, 2023 9:49AM EDT
Pro surfer Sarah Brady has been airing out some of her dirty laundry from her relationship with Jonah Hill and bringing receipts. She’s been posting screen shots of their text messages on her Instagram story.

They broke up a year ago, and claims “even though a person was emotional abusive doesn’t mean they’re a bad person”, but that it “often stems from their own trauma.” They broke up a year ago after dating in 2021 and 2022 but she’s not coming to terms with what she called “gaslighting” behavior making her take down certain pictures from her Instagram during their relationship. All this stirred up in August last year when Hill reached out to Brady as a courtesy to tell her he’s dating someone new. Then Brady told him he needed to be honest about them still communicating and him still flirting with her. He denied it and she responded with a screenshot of a suggestive text dated July 13, 2022. Now he’s engaged to Olivia Millar. He claims she’s just being a bitter ex.

Now, former “Zoey 101” star Alexis Nikolas is claiming Hill slammed her against a door and forcibly kissed her at a party at Justin Long’s house.

