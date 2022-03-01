      Weather Alert

Jonas Brothers announce mini Las Vegas residency for June

Mar 1, 2022 @ 10:31am

Jonas Brothers are joining the crowd of artists heading to Las Vegas.

The group will do a five-night mini residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.  Tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. For full details, visit Jonas Brothers.com.

JoBros fan club members can buy tickets starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2, at 10 a.m PT, as can Citi cardmembers. Pre-sales for members of the MGM Rewards program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers can get access to a pre-sale on March 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

Usher and Silk Sonic recently announced extended residencies at Dolby Live.

JoBros also have four dates scheduled for Mexico in August and September.

