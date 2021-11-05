      Weather Alert

Jonas Brothers cross $300 million earned with help from Remember This tour

Nov 5, 2021 @ 11:00am

The Jonas Brothers raked in quite a pretty penny from their Remember This tour — to the tune of over $300 million. 

The trio recently wrapped their tour at the end of last month and, according to Billboard, numbers reported to Billboard Boxscore show they averaged a whopping $1.01 million and 12,600 tickets sold per show. 

Joe, Kevin, and Nick toured all over the U.S., stopping in 40 cities between August 20 and October 27 and bringing in a total of $42.5 million, with 529,000 tickets sold. 

Sales for the Remember This tour, combined with the Jo Bros previous tours, pushed them over the $300 million career earnings totals threshold, with $318.8 million. They also surpassed the four million threshold for tickets sold, selling 4.39 million over the span of their career.

