Jonas Brothers heading back to Las Vegas this fall

Jonas Brothers are going back to Vegas, baby.

Following their previous residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, the group has announced an encore in November. They’ll perform November 10, 11 and 12 with a “unique set list” each night, according to the announcement.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public August 19 at 10 a.m. PT via JonasBrothers.com. JoBros fan club members and Citi cardmembers can access a presale starting Tuesday, August 16, at 10 a.m. PT via citientertainment.com. Members of the MGM Rewards loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers can access a presale beginning Wednesday, August 17, at 10 a.m. PT.

JoBros reportedly have a new album coming, but it’s not clear when it’ll be released.

