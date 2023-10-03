Jonas Brothers, Noah Kahan, Post Malone & more have releases for Record Store Day

November 24 is Record Store Day, and this year, some of your favorite pop stars have exclusive vinyl releases coming to an independent record store near you.

Jonas Brothers will release Family Business, a two-LP clear vinyl set that includes all of the brothers’ hits, two tracks from Joe Jonas‘ group DNCE and four songs from Nick Jonas‘ solo albums, including “Jealous.” Songs included range from “Sucker” and “Leave Before You Love Me” to “Year 3000,” “Lovebug” and “S.O.S.”

Post Malone also has a two-LP clear vinyl set: It’s the compilation The Diamond Collection, which features all of his hits to date. Tracks include “White Iverson,” “Better Now,” “Circles,” “Sunflower” and “One Right Now.”

Noah Kahan has a color marble vinyl LP version of his 2020 five-track EP, Cape Elizabeth, which features “A Troubled Mind,” “Maine” and “Glue Myself Shut.” Noah said the release is a “thank you to the fans who stuck around, came to shows, watched my livestreams and listened.”

A six-song EP of Sia’s Christmas songs is available on vinyl for the first time — festive red and white splatter vinyl, to be specific. It features the holiday hit “Snowman,” as well as “Santa Visits Everyone,” “Sing for My Life,” “My Old Santa Claus,” “Pin Drop” and “3 Minutes ‘Till New Years.”

Kim Petras is putting out a red vinyl version of her recent release Problematique. The album, which was supposed to be her debut album, was leaked and then shelved before finally coming out in September.

Visit RecordStoreDay.com to see a list of all the releases this year and to find a store near you.

